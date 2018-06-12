UPDF Joins Fight Against Deforestation In Northern Uganda

In short
Major Santos Okot Lapolo, the chairperson of Northern Uganda Joint Regional Security Committee says they resolved to co-opt the army after realizing that Police had been compromised by corruption.
UPDF Joins Fight Against Deforestation In Northern Uganda12 Jun 2018, 19:45 Comments 204 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Environment Northern Report
Some of the Traders in Logs Gathered At Gulu District Headquarters on Tuesday Login to license this image from 1$.
