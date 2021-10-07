Dan Michael Komakech
UPDF Joins UWA Rangers to Repulse Stray Elephants

destructions caused by the elephants

According to Maj. Terimulungi, the deployment is not only meant to repulse the stray elephants as a way of protecting the most vulnerable citizens from losing their crops, lives and property to wildlife but also to protect and conserve the endangered wildlife.

 

