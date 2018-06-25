UPDF Kills One at Karuma Dam

In short
Charles Okello, an eye witness and causal worker at the dam, says the scuffle started during the search of some casual workers suspected of stealing scrap.
UPDF Kills One at Karuma Dam25 Jun 2018, 15:08 Comments 159 Views Karuma, Uganda Crime Analysis
Photograph of the deceased Ronald Kizito a security inspector at Karuma power dam construction who has been shot dead by the stray bullet Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.