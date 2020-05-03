In short
Lieutenant Ibrahim Ssekito, the Nakasongola Army barracks spokesperson said that in the attack a junior officer who tried to arrest the killer was injured and is currently hospitalized at Nakasongola military hospital.
UPDF Major Shot Dead in Nakasongola Barracks
3 May 2020
In short
Tagged with: Lance Corporal major shooting
Mentioned: Nakasongola Military barracks
