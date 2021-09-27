UPDF Marine Arrest 26 Fishermen, Impound Illegal Fishing Gear in Namayingo

In short
The impounded fishing gear includes 15 boats and over 200 undersized fishing nets. They were impounded in the three days operation that started last Friday in different landing sites of Singila, Kandege, Maninga, Gorofa and Yebe, all in Namayingo district.
UPDF Marine Arrest 26 Fishermen, Impound Illegal Fishing Gear in Namayingo27 Sep 2021, 20:24 Comments 141 Views Namayingo, Uganda Business and finance Updates
