UPDF Marine Teams, Engineers to Uproot Floating Island at Owen Falls Dam

In short
The island was part of Lake Victoria’s shore which shrunk into the lake but floated towards River Nile and blocked the power generation plants after heavy winds on Monday night.
UPDF Marine Teams, Engineers to Uproot Floating Island at Owen Falls Dam15 Apr 2020, 19:38 Comments 77 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: island power generation speed boat
Mentioned: Besigye Besigye Bekunda Bujjagali David Muhoozi Kiira Lake Victoria Nalubaale River Nile UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.