In short
Carol Nanyondo, the Kyamuswa County Member of Parliament has asked the soldiers to stop the extra judicial killings. He asks the soldiers to arrest the errant fishermen and take them to court for prosecution.
UPDF Soldiers Shoot Fisherman to Death Top story24 Jul 2018, 07:23 Comments 218 Views Crime Analysis
In short
Tagged with: illegal fishing kusu shoot death soldier fisherman army fishing illegal landing woman fishing activity area bullfighter accused witness
Mentioned: updf marines lake victoria kyamuswa county member of parliament carol nanyondo resty akello kalangala butulume kyazze christopher kyazze kusu landing kalangala district defense forces uganda people james nuwagaba fisheries protection unit liaison sub county kigungu
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.