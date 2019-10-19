In short
In Lira town, the UPDF medical workers immunized more than 2000 children at Saint Gracious Nursery and primary, Lira Army Nursery and Primary, and Saint Stephen Nursery Schools and Erute Prisons.
Dr. Captain Ivan Ndikuno, the 5th Division Health Officer says their participation is to boost civilian medical workers so that all children below 15 years are immunized during the five-day exercise.
UPDF Medical Team Joins Measles-Rubella Immunization Teams in Lira, Pader
19 Oct 2019
