Col. Justus Rukundo, the Coordinator of the Civil-Military Cooperation for Mbarara City explains their medical team handles over 1059 medical cases in the outpatient department, 22 surgeries, 10 dental cases, and distributed 22 eyeglasses on top of providing other optical treatments.
UPDF Medical Team Treats Over 1500 During Tarehe Sita Week
6 Feb 2023
Mbarara, Uganda
