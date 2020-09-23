Kukunda Judith
06:10

UPDF Officer Deployed for 32 Years Without Salary, Sues Gov’t

23 Sep 2020, 06:04 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Captain Harrison Obote who wants to be paid his salary

In short
He says that after several complaints to President Yoweri Museveni, he was instead transferred from ISO in 2010 and taken to work under Anti-Terrorism Department of Police under the leadership of former Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura. Here, Captain Obote was still never paid his salary, a trend which continued when he was later deployed at the National Resistance Movement Secretariat as a security coordinator on behalf of ISO.

 

