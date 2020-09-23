UPDF Officer Deployed for 32 Years Without Salary, Sues Gov’t

In short

He says that after several complaints to President Yoweri Museveni, he was instead transferred from ISO in 2010 and taken to work under Anti-Terrorism Department of Police under the leadership of former Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura. Here, Captain Obote was still never paid his salary, a trend which continued when he was later deployed at the National Resistance Movement Secretariat as a security coordinator on behalf of ISO.