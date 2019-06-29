In short
UPDF medical teams will offer general medicine, Ear-Nose-Throat surgery, dental and eye treatment, during their six-day stay at Nyamata District Hospital. Other services UPDF will offer under the close supervision of Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) include anaesthesia, orthopaedics, general surgery, and gynaecology.
UPDF Officers in Rwanda to Offer Free Medical Services29 Jun 2019, 12:53 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.