Kato Joseph
12:55

UPDF Officers in Rwanda to Offer Free Medical Services

29 Jun 2019, 12:53 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Misc Updates
UPDF and RDF soldiers during civil military activity

In short
UPDF medical teams will offer general medicine, Ear-Nose-Throat surgery, dental and eye treatment, during their six-day stay at Nyamata District Hospital. Other services UPDF will offer under the close supervision of Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) include anaesthesia, orthopaedics, general surgery, and gynaecology.

 

