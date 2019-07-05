In short
The officers were equipped with skills in repairing small guns like pistols, AK-47, and other fighter riffles during peace support operations and wartime periods. The trained officers carry the mandate of safeguarding firearms in the different armoury where they shall be deployed by their respective commanders.
UPDF Officers Trained in Firearm Maintenance and Logistics
5 Jul 2019
Mayuge, Uganda
The UPDF inspector general of arms, Brig. Solomon Amanya (L), looks on soldiers demonstrate skills of repairing fire arms.
In short
