UPDF on High Alert at Uganda-S.sudan Border After Kampala Bombing

The fifth Infantry Division Commander Brig. William Bainomugisha told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that they have increased vigilance and operations at the South Sudan border points following Tuesday’s terror acts.
