Julius Ocungi
07:09

UPDF on High Alert at Uganda-S.sudan Border After Kampala Bombing

19 Nov 2021, 07:05 Comments 203 Views Lamwo, Uganda Media Security Northern Updates
UPDF soldiers and police officers man security recently in Kitgum Municipality.

UPDF soldiers and police officers man security recently in Kitgum Municipality.

In short
The fifth Infantry Division Commander Brig. William Bainomugisha told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that they have increased vigilance and operations at the South Sudan border points following Tuesday’s terror acts.

 

Mentioned: Uganda People's Defence Forces - UPDF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.