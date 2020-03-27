UPDF, Police Appoint Commanders of COVID -19 Evacuation Team

In short
The three; Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Denis Namuwooza, Lt Col Bright Ruyonga and Cpt Dr David Magoola will be overseers and first contacts for the evacuation team, according to a joint statement issued by UPF spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the deputy UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki.
UPDF, Police Appoint Commanders of COVID -19 Evacuation Team27 Mar 2020, 19:58 Comments 212 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Misc Updates
Tagged with: Lt Col Deo Akiiki. CP Fred Enanga. ACP Dennis Namuwooza. Lt Col Bright Ruyonga. Capt Dr David Magoola.
