UPDF Provides More Troops for Deploying at Kenya Border

In short
Major Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd infantry division spokesperson said that they are continuing to receive more troops throughout this week amounting to a battalion that comprises 740 soldiers.
UPDF Provides More Troops for Deploying at Kenya Border25 Apr 2022, 11:53 Comments 170 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Security Report
In short
Tagged with: UPDF 3rd division receives more troops
Mentioned: the joint operations command
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.