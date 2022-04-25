Godfrey Eyoku
UPDF Provides More Troops for Deploying at Kenya Border

25 Apr 2022 Moroto, Uganda
UPDF soldiers with recovered animals raided from Kotido district.

Major Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd infantry division spokesperson said that they are continuing to receive more troops throughout this week amounting to a battalion that comprises 740 soldiers.

 

