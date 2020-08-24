UPDF Receives Courier Trucks, Buses From India

In short
Narender pledge the equipment to UPDF in 2018 when he visited Uganda. The equipment that include 10 Tata Buses, 10 Tata trucks, two Tata Ambulances and 14 Motorcycles were received at Minister of Defence Adolf Mwesige on Monday afternoon.
UPDF Receives Courier Trucks, Buses From India24 Aug 2020 Kampala, Uganda
