Kato Joseph
18:57

UPDF Receives Courier Trucks, Buses From India

24 Aug 2020, 18:53 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
C2

C2

In short
Narender pledge the equipment to UPDF in 2018 when he visited Uganda. The equipment that include 10 Tata Buses, 10 Tata trucks, two Tata Ambulances and 14 Motorcycles were received at Minister of Defence Adolf Mwesige on Monday afternoon.

 

Tagged with: Ajay Kumar. Shri Narender.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.