UPDF Recruits 17 Females in Lango

4 Jan 2020, 15:15 Comments 218 Views Lira, Uganda Security Updates
A lady under going physical check up at Akii- Bua Stadium in Lira.

Major Ceaser Olweny, the UPDF 4th Division spokesperson said the recruitment went well and the turn up was good. He explains that the females were successful because they passed both the fitness and medical tests and had the required qualifications.

 

