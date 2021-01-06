In short

Kitgum Resident District Commissioner, William Komakech, said it’s the responsibility of the South Sudan government to ensure that the suspects are prosecuted but reiterated that handing over guns intercepted in a sovereign state is illegal. “We have done our part in capturing; detaining and now we have handed over the culprits back to you. It’s up to you to prosecute them or let them go free,” said Komakech.