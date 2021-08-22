Kato Joseph
UPDF Revises Recruitment Criteria for LDUs over Covid-19

22 Aug 2021 Kampala, Uganda
Courtsey image of Maj C Kabona

In short
Maj Charles Kabona, the UPDF First Division Spokesperson says that, unlike the previous recruitment process where interested people would converge at scheduled venues majorly playgrounds, this time applicants, will submit their handwritten letters expressing interest to the office of Resident District Commissioner –RDC.

 

