UPDF, Rustlers Clash in Napak

In short
Major Moses Muya, the acting UPDF 3rd division spokesperson confirmed the incident saying no life was lost in the battle that lasted for close to 30 minutes. According to Muya, the rustlers had raided 20 cattle from a community kraal in Lokwas parish. "Our forces intervened on time and all the 20 animals were recovered," he said.
UPDF, Rustlers Clash in Napak17 Sep 2022, 14:56 Comments 161 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.