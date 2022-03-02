UPDF Seizes Eight ADF Guns, Three Group Members Captured

In short
The joint force has also captured three suspected ADF members and rescued at least eight children who had been held captive. According to information, the ADF group was intercepted along the Nobili-Mukakati route after killing 16 civilians at Kikura South of Nobili about 17-kilometres from Busunga.
UPDF Seizes Eight ADF Guns, Three Group Members Captured2 Mar 2022, 07:11 Comments 47 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: ADF Guns ADF Rebels
Mentioned: ADF Rebels
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.