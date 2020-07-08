UPDF Senior Officers Probe Mityana District Chairman Assault

In short
When he confronted them, they instead turned on him and his effort to identify himself as the chairman of the district fell on deaf ears. The officers who held sticks in one hand and guns in another kept on shoving a seemingly hapless Luzige. A video of the incident recorded by bystanders, yesterday made rounds on social media prompting the UPDF to come out and condemn the incident.
UPDF Senior Officers Probe Mityana District Chairman Assault8 Jul 2020, 19:38 Comments 112 Views Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: LCV chairman assault
Mentioned: Joseph Luzige
