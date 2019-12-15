Kato Joseph
15:24

UPDF Soldier Among Five People Killed in Kampala Floods

15 Dec 2019, 15:24 Comments 363 Views Crime Security Updates

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said that Sgt Mwondha was found in Mbuya Katoogo swamp, which is often used as a washing bay. Owoyesigyire said Sgt Mwondha was officially pronounced dead at Kiswa Health Center in Bugoloobi, where he had been taken in critical condition.

 

