UPDF Soldier Among Five People Killed in Kampala Floods

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said that Sgt Mwondha was found in Mbuya Katoogo swamp, which is often used as a washing bay. Owoyesigyire said Sgt Mwondha was officially pronounced dead at Kiswa Health Center in Bugoloobi, where he had been taken in critical condition.
UPDF Soldier Among Five People Killed in Kampala Floods15 Dec 2019, 15:24 Comments 363 Views Crime Security Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.