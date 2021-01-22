UPDF Soldier Arrested for Shooting Teenager to Death in Pader

In short
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson told URN that Akena shot and wounded the minor in the stomach after he suspected him of stealing an item from the site he was guarding.
UPDF Soldier Arrested for Shooting Teenager to Death in Pader22 Jan 2021, 12:45 Comments 113 Views Pader, Uganda Crime Security Northern Report
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson speaking to journalists from his office
In short
Tagged with: Acholi Bur Sub –County Kitgum Government Hospital Pader Central Police Station Pader district UPDF Soldier Arrested for Killing Teenage Boy in Pader
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.