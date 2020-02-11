UPDF Soldier Arrested for Shooting Three People in Gulu

In short
Okello is accused of gunning 52-year-old Beatrice Ajok, and her two sons; Dan Joakim Binyang aged 18, and Owen Norman, 20. An 8-year-old child was also injured in the incident which happened at around 8:30 pm in Vanguard sub ward, Pece Division in Gulu Municipality.
UPDF Soldier Arrested for Shooting Three People in Gulu11 Feb 2020, 14:04 Comments 208 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Updates
Some of the guns that were recovered from criminals in Kitgum in 2018 - File Photo by Dominic Ochola
Tagged with: Beatrice Ajok Dan Joakim Binyang Owen Norman barracks injured 8-year-old child mortuary postmortem vide SD REF: 84/10/02/2020, CRB 191/2020.
Mentioned: Central Guard Gulu Regional Referral Hospital St. Pope John Paul II SS Uganda People’s Defense Force – UPDF
