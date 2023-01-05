UPDF Soldier Charged for Shooting Civilian Dead, Injuring Colleague

In short
The soldier identified as Hamis Walimbwa is accused of shooting 18-year-old Zepherine Nizeyimana from an entertainment centre in Nyarubande Village, Kisoro District in June last year. The two reportedly had a disagreement whose spark remains unknown.
UPDF Soldier Charged for Shooting Civilian Dead, Injuring Colleague5 Jan 2023, 11:59 Comments 218 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Crime Security Updates
