Samuel Amanya
12:01

UPDF Soldier Charged for Shooting Civilian Dead, Injuring Colleague

5 Jan 2023, 11:59 Comments 218 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Crime Security Updates
Walimbwa appearing before court (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
The soldier identified as Hamis Walimbwa is accused of shooting 18-year-old Zepherine Nizeyimana from an entertainment centre in Nyarubande Village, Kisoro District in June last year. The two reportedly had a disagreement whose spark remains unknown.

 

