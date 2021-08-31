Amony Immaculate
15:15

UPDF Soldier Commits Suicide after Shooting Woman to Death

31 Aug 2021, 15:13 Comments 98 Views Akokoro, Apac, Uganda Crime Human rights Security Updates
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police spokesperson

In short
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson, says that police visited the scene where they recovered a firearm, two cartridges and one bullet. Police picked the deceased’s bodies and delivered them to Apac general hospital pending postmortem.

 

Tagged with: NARO army detach in Akokoro sub county Soldier commits suicide after shooting girl
Mentioned: NARO army detach

