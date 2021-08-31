In short
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson, says that police visited the scene where they recovered a firearm, two cartridges and one bullet. Police picked the deceased’s bodies and delivered them to Apac general hospital pending postmortem.
UPDF Soldier Commits Suicide after Shooting Woman to Death
