Wambuzi Reacheal
16:40

UPDF Soldier Confesses to Murdering 6 People in 6 Robberies in Jinja City

28 Jan 2022, 16:38 Comments 170 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Updates
Lance corporal, John Nabinoli ( handcupped in grey t.shirt), leads detectives to one of the shooting scenes along mainstreet road in Jinja city. Photo by Reacheal Wambuzi.

In the third shooting incident on 7th, October, 2021, Lance Corporal John Nabinoli shot James Akabwai dead at Stabex petrol station and he now reveals that he fled with 2 million Shillings after the murder.

 

