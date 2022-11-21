UPDF Soldier Dismissed over Desertion, to Remain in Prison

In short
The Court on Monday chaired by Brigadier Freeman Robert Mugabe handed Bwambale the said sentence after considering both aggravating and mitigating factors.
UPDF Soldier Dismissed over Desertion, to Remain in Prison21 Nov 2022, 17:49 Comments 94 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Brigadier Freeman Robert Mugabe Oliver Reginald Tambo School of Leadership Kaweweta Uganda People's Defense Forces General Court Martial army desertions
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.