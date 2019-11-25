In short
Maj. Telesphor Turyamumanya the 3rd division UPDF spokesperson has confirmed Kiriro’s death. Sgt. Kiriro hails from Bura Village in Lomunga Parish in Kuru Sub County in Yumbe district.
UPDF Soldier Drowns In Moroto
Tagged with: Flash floods in Karamoja Moroto flash floods kill UPDF soldier Staff Sgt. Kiriro Abasa drowns in Nakiloro UPDF soldier drowns in Moroto motorcycle
Mentioned: Nakiloro River IK County Member of Parliament Hillary Lokwang Lomunga Parish Staff Sgt. Abasa Kiriro Nakabaat Army Barracks
