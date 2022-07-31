In short
The Mayor Northern City Division George Mwanika said that all his Division has been affected. He called upon the concerned authorities to intervene to save the situation noting that there is now looming hunger in the area since people’s gardens have been washed away.
UPDF Soldier, Four Others Confirmed Dead as Floods Displace Hundreds in Mbale City Top story31 Jul 2022, 16:42 Comments 529 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Updates
