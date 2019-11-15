Stanley Ebele
UPDF Soldier Hacks Wife in Moroto

Jane Aera at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital

Corporal Stanley Adrionzi, 42 hacked his wife on the head twice and collar bone and at around 2:00 am before handing himself to police.

 

