UPDF Soldier Hacks Wife in Moroto

Corporal Stanley Adrionzi, 42 hacked his wife on the head twice and collar bone and at around 2:00 am before handing himself to police.
UPDF Soldier Hacks Wife in Moroto15 Nov 2019, 13:15 Comments 170 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
Tagged with: A UPDF soldier attached to 3rd Division Headquarters in Moroto hacks wife. Neighbors said that Adrionzi has been sandwiched in domestic violence
Mentioned: Moroto Regional Referral Hospital Police UPDF
