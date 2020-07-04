Basaija Idd
UPDF Soldier Jailed 25-years for Killing Girlfriend

The court sitting at Butogo primary school sentenced Nyongesa to 25 years in jail

Private Joshua Nyongeza, 23, from Butogo barracks, was convicted on Friday by the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Mountain Division Court Martial sitting in Bundibugyo district on Friday.

 

