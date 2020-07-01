UPDF Soldier Jailed 35 Years for Killing Lay Reader

In short
The soldier, Pte. Abraham Lokwap, 23, attached to the 6th Mountain Brigade Battalion in Hima, was implicated for shooting and killing of Benon Nsimenta, a Lay Reader at Kogore Church of Uganda under the South Rwenzori Diocese on Wednesday last week.
UPDF Soldier Jailed 35 Years for Killing Lay Reader1 Jul 2020, 05:05 Comments 135 Views Kasese, Uganda Court Crime Misc Updates
The officers alledgedly shot dead Nsimenta as he along with the wife were heading to thier garden in Karusandara sub county
In short
Tagged with: lay reader sentenced sentenced to 35 years
Mentioned: sentenced
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.