UPDF Soldier Jailed 35 Years for Killing Lay Reader

The officers alledgedly shot dead Nsimenta as he along with the wife were heading to thier garden in Karusandara sub county

In short

The soldier, Pte. Abraham Lokwap, 23, attached to the 6th Mountain Brigade Battalion in Hima, was implicated for shooting and killing of Benon Nsimenta, a Lay Reader at Kogore Church of Uganda under the South Rwenzori Diocese on Wednesday last week.