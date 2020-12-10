UPDF Soldier Jailed 51 Years for Murder

In short
The UPDF 4th Division Court Martial sitting in Gulu found RA 213734 Lance Corporal Okello guilty of shooting and killing Beatrice Ajok, 52, and two of her sons; Dan Joachim Binyang, 18, and Owen Norman, 20.
UPDF Soldier Jailed 51 Years for Murder10 Dec 2020, 19:14 Comments 196 Views Gulu, Uganda Security Human rights Court Updates
RA 213734 Lance Corporal Godfrey Okello Oneka (R) before the UPDF 4th Division Court Martial in Gulu - Poto by Dominic Ochola
