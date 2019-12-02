Wambuzi Reacheal
12:46

UPDF Soldier Killed, Dumped at Rail Station

2 Dec 2019, 12:41 Comments 184 Views Mayuge, Uganda Crime Misc Report

In short
Captain George Musinguzi, the Jinja Zone UPDF spokesperson, says nine UPDF soldiers attached to Magamaga cantonment have been arrested to further investigations.

 

Tagged with: barracks colleague company deceased engineering forest headquarters inquirer investigator mortuary national rail railway station researcher right hand security spokesman train zone
Mentioned: George Musinguzi Joel Cherukot UPDF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.