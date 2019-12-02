UPDF Soldier Killed, Dumped at Rail Station

In short
Captain George Musinguzi, the Jinja Zone UPDF spokesperson, says nine UPDF soldiers attached to Magamaga cantonment have been arrested to further investigations.
UPDF Soldier Killed, Dumped at Rail Station2 Dec 2019, 12:41 Comments 184 Views Mayuge, Uganda Crime Misc Report
Mentioned: George Musinguzi Joel Cherukot UPDF
