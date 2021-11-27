UPDF Soldier Knocked Dead in Jinja City

In short
A soldier who declined to be named says that they gave their colleague first aid and rushed him to hospital, but he bled profusely and succumbed to the injuries on arrival.
"We cleaned the wounds and rushed Oyet to Jinja hospital however, he lost a lot of blood and we lost him," he says.
UPDF Soldier Knocked Dead in Jinja City27 Nov 2021, 16:35 Comments 215 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
