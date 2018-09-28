UPDF Soldier Nabbed in Girls Dormitory

In short
Geoffrey Kilama attached to Mubende UPDF Detach allegedly sneaked into the girls dormitory of Daystar Christian Based Secondary school in Kijunju Hoima town. Kilama accessed the dormitory after climbing the perimeter wall.
28 Sep 2018 Hoima, Uganda
Part of the Perimeter wall at Day star Christian Based secondary school that the UPDF officer Jumped through to access the girl's domitory. Login to license this image from 1$.
