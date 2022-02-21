In short
Omeno attached to the Infantry of the Special Forces Command and Nathan, a resident of Kamuge in Bukedea District were today convicted by the Court Presided over by Lt. General Andrew Gutti following their own plea of guilty.
UPDF Soldier, Peasant Convicted of Stealing Ugx 750,000
