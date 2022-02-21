Kukunda Judith
20:54

UPDF Soldier, Peasant Convicted of Stealing Ugx 750,000=

21 Feb 2022, 20:41 Comments 84 Views Kamwokya, Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Private Sam Omeno and a Peasant Esia Nathan in Court Martial.

Private Sam Omeno and a Peasant Esia Nathan in Court Martial.

In short
Omeno attached to the Infantry of the Special Forces Command and Nathan, a resident of Kamuge in Bukedea District were today convicted by the Court Presided over by Lt. General Andrew Gutti following their own plea of guilty.

 

Tagged with: Alex Okolong also known as Aguero Lt General Andrew Gutti Private Sam Omeno and a Peasant Esia Nathan Solomon Opolot a student at Kaliro National Teachers College in Kaliro District, aggravated robbery

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.