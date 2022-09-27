UPDF Soldier Sentenced to Two Years for Attempting to Rob Indian National

In short
However Mugabe said he has considered also the time Isoke has spent on remand and considered two months in mitigation and found that effective today, he should serve a sentence of four months and 23 days in jail.
UPDF Soldier Sentenced to Two Years for Attempting to Rob Indian National27 Sep 2022, 17:31 Comments 61 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Tagged with: Foundation Building Jinja Road General Court Martial in Makindye Lance Corporal Richard Isoke attempted robbery
