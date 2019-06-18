In short
It is alleged that the two soldiers attached to the marine brigade have been engaged in endless arguments, after Ouma refused to grant Katusiime a pass leave.
UPDF Soldier Shoots Colleague Dead, Commits Suicide Top story18 Jun 2019, 19:12 Comments 230 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: armored vehicle army barracks body bridge brigade camp colleague command gun incident military mortuary police river shooting soldier spokesman stomach traffic
Mentioned: Jinja Jonan Katusiime Peter Ouma UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.