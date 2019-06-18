Wambuzi Reacheal
UPDF Soldier Shoots Colleague Dead, Commits Suicide Top story

18 Jun 2019, 19:12 Comments 230 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
A UPDF armored vehicle dispatched at the scene of crime

In short
It is alleged that the two soldiers attached to the marine brigade have been engaged in endless arguments, after Ouma refused to grant Katusiime a pass leave.

 

