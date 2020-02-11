UPDF Soldier Shoots Three Dead in Gulu

In short
The dead have been identified as Beatrice Ajok, 52, and her two sons; Owen Norman aged 20 and a Senior Six student of St. Pope John Paul II SS and Dan Joakim Binyang, 18.
UPDF Soldier Shoots Three Dead in Gulu11 Feb 2020, 07:01 Comments 286 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Beatrice Ajok, Dan Joakim Binyang, Owen Norman Peace Apwoyorwot Vanguard sub ward, Vanguard Parish, emergency treatment female juvenile.
Mentioned: Army General Court Martial Aswa River Region Police Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Pece Division in Gulu Municipality. St. Pope John Paul II SS Uganda People’s Defense Force – UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.