UPDF Soldier Wanted For Shooting Traffic Officer

In short
“Someone shot a traffic officer on Kira road following a minor accident this morning (Sunday). What awaits such a rash, negligent and intentional crime”. Kasingye tweeted early before it was later confirmed that a UPDF officer was behind the shooting.
UPDF Soldier Wanted For Shooting Traffic Officer17 Jan 2022, 07:23 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: AIGP Asan Kasingye Esther Namaganda Lt.Col Ronald Kakurungu Major General Matayo Kyaligonza Police Constable Robert Mukebezi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.