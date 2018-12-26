South Sudanese Singer Arrested Hunting in Lamwo

In short
James Nabinson Kidega, the Lamwo Resident District Commissioner also Chairperson District Security Committee told URN that Wajaras reportedly got lost and entered Uganda during a hunting expedition.
South Sudanese Singer Arrested Hunting in Lamwo26 Dec 2018, 17:13 Comments 319 Views Lamwo, Uganda Crime Security Report
Lamwo RDC James Nabinson Kidega and his Counterpart of Magwi County in Torit State pose for a group photograph after holding bilateral security talks Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.