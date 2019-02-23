UPDF Soldiers Cautioned Against Drunkenness

In short
Leopold Kyanda, the Joint Chief of Staff-Land Forces also emphasized the need for soldiers to desist from having multiple sex partners that expose them to HIV/AIDS scourge which he said remains one of the challenges UPDF is grappling with.
UPDF Soldiers Cautioned Against Drunkenness23 Feb 2019, 12:40 Comments 108 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Report
In short
