Prosecution led by Major William Rubaranga told court that on December 12th, 2018 while at Okut Village in Aloi Sub County in Alebtong District, Okello shot dead three people including a six-month expectant mother.
Soldier Charged for Killing Four Civilians
Private Isaac Newton Okello who has been charged with four counts
