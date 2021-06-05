UPDF Solider in Possession of Ivory Arrested in Oyam

In short
Obong, who is attached to 409 brigade in Arua district was arrested on Thursday following a tip off by concerned residents. The UPDF soldier was riding a motorcycle Reg No UFE 780M with the ivory tied in a mattress.
UPDF Solider in Possession of Ivory Arrested in Oyam5 Jun 2021, 08:29 Comments 191 Views Oyam, Uganda Crime Security Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Gun Illegal possession of protected species Ivory
Mentioned: Uganda Wildlife Authority UWA
