Solidier Succumbs to Wounds Resulting from Brawl

1 Feb 2022, 15:23 Comments 137 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report

During the scuffle, Ngobi reportedly stabbed Kwewana with a knife in the neck and fled into hiding. Kwewana bled profusely and was rushed to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital emergency unit for further management.

 

