In short
During the scuffle, Ngobi reportedly stabbed Kwewana with a knife in the neck and fled into hiding. Kwewana bled profusely and was rushed to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital emergency unit for further management.
Solidier Succumbs to Wounds Resulting from Brawl
