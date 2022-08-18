Emmy Daniel Ojara
18:36

UPDF Starts Mindset Change Campaign Among Teenagers in Gulu City

18 Aug 2022, 18:23 Comments 53 Views Gulu, Uganda Religion Crime Northern Breaking news
Brigadier Bonny Bamwiseki adressing some of the teenagers at Watoto Church Gulu.

Brigadier Bonny Bamwiseki adressing some of the teenagers at Watoto Church Gulu.

In short
Through the Watoto Church Ministry in Gulu City, the military is carrying out awareness creation on the dangers of crimes and how teenagers can be part of the preventive measures and becoming good citizens.

 

Tagged with: Fourth Division Army Barracks Commander Brig. General Bonny Bamwiseki Pastor Author Bugembe, the Youth Pastor at Watoto Church Gulu
Mentioned: Watoto Church Gulu

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.