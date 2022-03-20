Godfrey Eyoku
UPDF Stops Karamoja Elders from Using Shrines for 'Revenge Attack' Meetings

20 Mar 2022
Kaarimojong youth performing a traditional song

According to Brig. Joseph Balikudembe the UPDF 3rd division commander, their intelligent officers have established that some of these shrines have nominated energetic youth to go for the sourcing of guns.

 

